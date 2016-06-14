See All General Dentists in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Rose Holdren, MD

Dentistry
4.5 (9)
Overview

Dr. Rose Holdren, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bremerton, WA. 

Dr. Holdren works at Family Dentistry in Bremerton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Dentistry
    1344 NE McWilliams Rd Ste 140, Bremerton, WA 98311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 14, 2016
Absolutely fantastic, I leave with my teeth feeling great, there is no to little discomfort and the whole staff including Dr. Holdren are exceptionally friendly and helpful
Bremerton, WA — Jun 14, 2016
About Dr. Rose Holdren, MD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1316942287
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

