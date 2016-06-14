Dr. Holdren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose Holdren, MD
Overview
Dr. Rose Holdren, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bremerton, WA.
Locations
Family Dentistry1344 NE McWilliams Rd Ste 140, Bremerton, WA 98311 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely fantastic, I leave with my teeth feeling great, there is no to little discomfort and the whole staff including Dr. Holdren are exceptionally friendly and helpful
About Dr. Rose Holdren, MD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1316942287
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holdren using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holdren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Holdren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holdren.
