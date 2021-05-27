Dr. Rose Fair-Covely, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fair-Covely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rose Fair-Covely, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rose Fair-Covely, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Locations
Virtua Endocrinology - Voorhees200 Bowman Dr Ste E385, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 247-7220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Fair-Covely is, is a great doctor and I trust her with all of my problems. She always listen.
About Dr. Rose Fair-Covely, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
