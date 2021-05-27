Overview

Dr. Rose Fair-Covely, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Fair-Covely works at Virtua Endocrinology in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

