Dr. Rose Diakos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital.



Dr. Diakos works at Northwestern Medical Group in Glenview, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.