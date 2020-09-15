Dr. Rose Diakos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rose Diakos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rose Diakos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Locations
Glenview2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7057
Lakeshore Womens' Health Specialists1460 N Halsted St Ste 503, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (773) 472-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HFN
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going to Dr. Rose for years. I started seeing her in the City then followed her practice out to the suburbs. My appoints never feel rushed. While visits are only annually, she takes time to review file before entering room. We discuss anything she said we would watch and address new items. She makes you feel like she cares about you. But be forewarned-you MUST be on time. Arriving always changes the experience.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
