Overview

Dr. Rose Caruso, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Caruso works at Caruso Foot & Ankle in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.