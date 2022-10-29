See All Podiatrists in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Rose Caruso, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rose Caruso, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Caruso works at Caruso Foot & Ankle in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caruso Foot and Ankle LLC
    38 Thoreau Dr, Freehold, NJ 07728
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:15pm - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Fracture
Fracture Care
Plantar Wart
Sever's Disease
Wound Care and Management
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 29, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr Caruso for at least 5 years, and I love how quickly I can get an appointment with her, practically never wait to see her in the office, and more how she has fit me in when I have a serious foot problem. I trust her advice on several issues that I have had and her office demeanor is wonderful!
    MYB — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Rose Caruso, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760655369
    Education & Certifications

    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Lehigh University
    • Foot Surgery
