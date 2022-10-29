Dr. Rose Caruso, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rose Caruso, DPM
Overview
Dr. Rose Caruso, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Caruso works at
Locations
-
1
Caruso Foot and Ankle LLC38 Thoreau Dr, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 366-9866Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:15pm - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caruso?
I've been seeing Dr Caruso for at least 5 years, and I love how quickly I can get an appointment with her, practically never wait to see her in the office, and more how she has fit me in when I have a serious foot problem. I trust her advice on several issues that I have had and her office demeanor is wonderful!
About Dr. Rose Caruso, DPM
- Podiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1760655369
Education & Certifications
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Lehigh University
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caruso accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caruso works at
Dr. Caruso has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.