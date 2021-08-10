Overview

Dr. Roscoe Nelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Arizona Center for Urology in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.