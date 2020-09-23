Overview

Dr. Roscoe Marter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Marter works at Facey Medical Group in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.