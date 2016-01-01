See All Pediatricians in East Orange, NJ
Overview

Dr. Rosario Zambrano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Orange, NJ. 

Dr. Zambrano works at Essex Pediatrics in East Orange, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essex Pediatrics
    26 Baldwin St, East Orange, NJ 07017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 672-1212
  2. 2
    Pediatrics of Morristown
    144 Speedwell Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 984-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Rosario Zambrano, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659328839
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDN
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zambrano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zambrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zambrano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zambrano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zambrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zambrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

