Dr. Nunez-Brito has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosario Nunez-Brito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosario Nunez-Brito, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Nunez-Brito works at
Locations
Hirschman & Apud8303 Arlington Blvd Ste 205, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 560-0050
Providence Hospital1150 Varnum St NE, Washington, DC 20017 Directions (202) 269-7623Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rosario Nunez-Brito, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1568496396
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nunez-Brito accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nunez-Brito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nunez-Brito has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunez-Brito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez-Brito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez-Brito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunez-Brito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunez-Brito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.