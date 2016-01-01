Overview

Dr. Rosario Nunez-Brito, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Nunez-Brito works at Hirschman Apud & Nunez MDs in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.