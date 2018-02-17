Dr. Rosario Ligresti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ligresti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosario Ligresti, MD
Dr. Rosario Ligresti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
20 Prospect Ave20 Prospect Ave Ste 607, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-3091
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
I have had Barrett’s esophaguseveral years now. Dr. Ligresti sees me several times per year and burns out any pre-cancerous lesions he finds. This is life saving surgery and is not available In the area of Pennsylvania where I live
- Gastroenterology
- English, Italian
- 1235135229
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Hosp
- Gastroenterology
