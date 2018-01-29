Dr. Rosario Fortunato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortunato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosario Fortunato, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosario Fortunato, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Fortunato works at
Locations
Dr. Rosi Pediatrics2131 NW 40th Ter Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 375-0001
The Kids Health Team6228 NW 43RD ST, Gainesville, FL 32653 Directions (352) 375-0001
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent pediatrician!! She was my doctor growing up and now we take our daughter to see her. She is very thorough and attentive with her patients. Highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Rosario Fortunato, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1700982998
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortunato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortunato accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortunato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortunato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortunato.
