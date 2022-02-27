Dr. Rosario Bonafede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonafede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosario Bonafede, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosario Bonafede, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
Dr. Bonafede works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence Als Center5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 155, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-6819
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonafede?
Dr. Bonafede is an exceptional physician. He is kind, concerned, empathic, knowledgeable and careful. Some may misinterpret his gentle demeanor as indicating a lack of interest, but that is emphatically not the case. I'm old enough to have visited a long list of doctors interested in various dysfunctional organs, but Dr. Bonafede is at the very top of that list. Recommended without reservation.
About Dr. Rosario Bonafede, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1730125667
Education & Certifications
- PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonafede has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonafede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonafede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonafede works at
Dr. Bonafede has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonafede on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonafede. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonafede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonafede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonafede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.