Overview

Dr. Rosario Bonafede, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from PARIS V - UNIVERSITI RENI DESCARTES / U.F.R. BIOMIDICALE DES SAINTS PERES and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. Bonafede works at Providence Med Grp Arthrits Ctr in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.