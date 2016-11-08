Dr. Rosanne Newell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosanne Newell, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosanne Newell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

Locations
Sound Shore Medical Center Department of Laboratories16 Guion Pl, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 365-5100
Peter A Fauci Jr. MD PC23 Washington Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 365-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient visiting Dr. Newell's office. She made me feel very comfortable and took the time to explain my results. I left her office feeling like I've known her for years. She is compassionate and "motherly", which I feel is very important when you are nervous going into a doctors office not knowing what to expect. Her "bedside manner" surpasses anything I have experienced with any other doctor. I definitely recommend her to any women who is in need of a breast surgeon.
About Dr. Rosanne Newell, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Newell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newell.
