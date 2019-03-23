Dr. Rosanne Clement, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clement is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosanne Clement, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosanne Clement, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Locations
1
Greenfield Highlands Health Center4455 S 108th St, Greenfield, WI 53228 Directions (414) 377-5786
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been very happy with Dr. Clement - She's been very thorough with my foot wound and has several times looked into alternative options for my treatment. She's kind and easy to work with.
About Dr. Rosanne Clement, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clement has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clement accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Clement using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Clement has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clement has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clement on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Clement. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clement.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clement, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clement appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.