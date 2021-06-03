Overview

Dr. Rosanna McConnell, MD is a Dermatologist in Reidsville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.



Dr. McConnell works at John H Hall Jr MD PA in Reidsville, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.