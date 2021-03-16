Overview

Dr. Rosana Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rodriguez works at South Miami Obgyn Assocs in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Maternal Anemia and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.