Dr. Rosalyn Vasquez, DMD
Overview
Dr. Rosalyn Vasquez, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Crystal Lake, IL.
Locations
Crystal Lake Dental Associates280 Memorial Ct Ste B, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 310-1981
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was very concerned about the quality of the color match, takes her time with patients which I appreciate, I would definitely recommend her and her office to others. Great service all the way around!
About Dr. Rosalyn Vasquez, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1114584836
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasquez accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.
