See All Radiation Oncologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Rosalyn Morrell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rosalyn Morrell, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rosalyn Morrell, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from University of Arizona-Arizona Cancer Center.

Dr. Morrell works at Beverly Hills Cancer Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Cancer Center
    8900 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 432-8900
  2. 2
    Advanced Radiation Center
    8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 249-7500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Adult Development Disorders
Breast Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Adult Development Disorders
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morrell?

    Aug 03, 2017
    Dr. Morrell has been my radiation oncologist for 4 months now. I recently finished getting radiation therapy for treatment of the breast I have had a lumpectomy on. She is an amazing physician, I cosider myself truly blessed to be under her care. I highly recommend Dr. Morrel to anyone one seeking radiation therapy treatments for breast cancer.
    Nina S in Los Angeles, CA — Aug 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rosalyn Morrell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rosalyn Morrell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morrell to family and friends

    Dr. Morrell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Morrell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rosalyn Morrell, MD.

    About Dr. Rosalyn Morrell, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700871860
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona-Arizona Cancer Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosalyn Morrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morrell works at Beverly Hills Cancer Center in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Morrell’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rosalyn Morrell, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.