Dr. Rosalyn Morrell, MD
Dr. Rosalyn Morrell, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from University of Arizona-Arizona Cancer Center.
Locations
Beverly Hills Cancer Center8900 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 432-8900
Advanced Radiation Center8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (424) 249-7500
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Morrell has been my radiation oncologist for 4 months now. I recently finished getting radiation therapy for treatment of the breast I have had a lumpectomy on. She is an amazing physician, I cosider myself truly blessed to be under her care. I highly recommend Dr. Morrel to anyone one seeking radiation therapy treatments for breast cancer.
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Spanish
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Arizona-Arizona Cancer Center
- University of Arizona
