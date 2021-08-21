Overview

Dr. Rosalyn George, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.



Dr. George works at Wilmington Dermatology Center in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.