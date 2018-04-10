Dr. Rosalyn Aranas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aranas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosalyn Aranas, MD
Dr. Rosalyn Aranas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Neurology & Sleep Clinics of Chicago, S.C.1325 Wiley Rd Ste 158, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 929-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I found her to be a very caring Dr. She listen to all of my complaints and addressed them one by one. She really took the time to make sure I fully understand my options and we selected them under a mutual agreement what would be the best route to take. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Rosalyn Aranas, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1568629822
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Loyola University Chicago, B.S. Nursing
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
