Dr. Rosalyn Aranas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Aranas works at Neurology & Sleep Clinics of Chicago, S.C. in Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.