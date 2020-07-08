Overview

Dr. Rosalio Jalomo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Jalomo works at San Antonio Pediatric Associates, P.A. in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.