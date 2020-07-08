See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Rosalio Jalomo, MD

Pediatrics
2 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rosalio Jalomo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Jalomo works at San Antonio Pediatric Associates, P.A. in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phc Homecare Lp
    7333 Barlite Blvd Ste 380, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 924-7645
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    San Antonio Pediatrics
    315 N San Saba Ste 1075, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 223-3543
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Administrative Physical
Cough
Fever
Administrative Physical
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 08, 2020
    he is a great pediatrician, he took care of me all my life and i’m hoping he will be able to do he same for my daughter
    — Jul 08, 2020
    About Dr. Rosalio Jalomo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801857644
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

