Dr. Rosaline Ahkami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosaline Ahkami, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Ahkami works at
Locations
Atlantic Dermatology Associates LLC1031 McBride Ave Ste D203, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 256-6350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ahkami is a very nice person and very thorough with her exams. I had been going to another dermatologist for years yet was never examined like this. I highly recommend her. The office staff are very nice and efficient as well.
About Dr. Rosaline Ahkami, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1265449334
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahkami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahkami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahkami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahkami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahkami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahkami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahkami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.