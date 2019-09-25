Overview

Dr. Rosalinda Espinelo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Espinelo works at Espineli Medical Associates in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

