Dr. Rosalinda Espinelo, MD
Dr. Rosalinda Espinelo, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosalinda Espinelo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Espinelo works at
Locations
Espineli Medical Associates1163 Route 37 W Ste D4, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 314-0734
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I've been seeing Dr. R. Espineli for 10 yrs. She is the best Dr. I have ever seen so polite and understanding Keeps me up to date on everything Never had a problem with her
About Dr. Rosalinda Espinelo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1982706370
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore Med Center
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinelo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Espinelo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Espinelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinelo speaks Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinelo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.