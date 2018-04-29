Dr. Rosalinda Carrizales, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrizales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosalinda Carrizales, DO
Overview
Dr. Rosalinda Carrizales, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Carrizales works at
Locations
-
1
San Angelo Medical Center Medical Staff3501 Knickerbocker Rd Fl 2, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 245-4461
-
2
La Esperanza Clinic35 E 31st St, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 658-5339
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carrizales?
Dr. Carrizales & her staff are wonderful. They are caring & attentive to your needs. I've been seeing her for at least 10 years now & have never had a bad experience with Dr. Carrizales or her staff. My daughters are her patients as well and has delivered 4 of my grandchildren. She delivered my twins too. She performed my hysterectomy. She is understanding and caring of our health and needs. They are great at scheduling me in on short notice if its urgent. Returning calls within an hr or 2.
About Dr. Rosalinda Carrizales, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033171152
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- ANGELO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrizales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrizales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrizales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrizales works at
Dr. Carrizales speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrizales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrizales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrizales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrizales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.