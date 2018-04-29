Overview

Dr. Rosalinda Carrizales, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Carrizales works at San Angelo Medical Center Medical Staff in San Angelo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.