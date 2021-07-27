Overview

Dr. Rosalind Freas, MD is a Dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Freas works at Beachside Dermatology in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.