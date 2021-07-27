Dr. Rosalind Freas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosalind Freas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosalind Freas, MD is a Dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Beachside Dermatology LLC2571 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 2, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 777-9091
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I got 2 moles biopsied, she was so kind & thoughtful as was her assistant. I would highly recommend her, she explained everything to me.
About Dr. Rosalind Freas, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1275594277
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freas has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Freas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freas.
