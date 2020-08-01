Overview

Dr. Rosalind Cadigan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with F.A.C.O.G



Dr. Cadigan works at OBGYN Professional East TN in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.