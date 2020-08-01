See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Rosalind Cadigan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rosalind Cadigan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with F.A.C.O.G

Dr. Cadigan works at OBGYN Professional East TN in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parkwest Obgyn PC
    9330 Park West Blvd Ste 502, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 531-3303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Symptomatic Menopause
Adenomyosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gynecologic Cancer
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mastodynia
Miscarriages
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infections
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dilation and Curettage
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Hemorrhoids
Hypertension
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Migraine
Nausea
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Abscess
Placenta Previa
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Rectovaginal Fistula
Trichomoniasis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Prolapse
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Rosalind Cadigan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912906991
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • F.A.C.O.G
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Memorial University of Newfoundland / Faculty of Medicine
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Memorial University Of Newfoundland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosalind Cadigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cadigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cadigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cadigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cadigan works at OBGYN Professional East TN in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Cadigan’s profile.

    Dr. Cadigan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cadigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cadigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cadigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cadigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cadigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

