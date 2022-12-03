Dr. Rosalie Pilbeam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilbeam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosalie Pilbeam, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosalie Pilbeam, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Locations
SHMG OB/GYN - Michigan St221 Michigan St NE Ste 600, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
SHMG OB/GYN - Grandville4249 Parkway Place Dr SW Ste C, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and caring
About Dr. Rosalie Pilbeam, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM)
Frequently Asked Questions
