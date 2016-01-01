See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Rosalie Padilla, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
39 years of experience
Dr. Rosalie Padilla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.

Dr. Padilla works at Greenwood Urgent Clinic in Bowling Green, KY.

    Greenwood Urgent Clinic
    4863 Scottsville Rd Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42104 (270) 843-5662
    Scott C Sims MD
    720 2nd Ave Ste 203, Bowling Green, KY 42101 (270) 843-5114

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  The Medical Center At Bowling Green

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rosalie Padilla, MD

    Internal Medicine
    39 years of experience
    English
    1851354401
    UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    Dr. Padilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Padilla works at Greenwood Urgent Clinic in Bowling Green, KY.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

