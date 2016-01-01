Dr. Padilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosalie Padilla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Padilla works at
Locations
Greenwood Urgent Clinic4863 Scottsville Rd Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 843-5662
Scott C Sims MD720 2nd Ave Ste 203, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 843-5114
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rosalie Padilla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851354401
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padilla accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padilla works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla.
