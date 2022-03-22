See All Ophthalmologists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Rosalie Bair, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rosalie Bair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Bair works at BAIR ROSALIE L MD PA in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rosalie L. Bair M.d. P. A.
    5612 Shields Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 571-4334
  2. 2
    Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
    3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 571-4334
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Surgery
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 22, 2022
    I had a simple condition (watery eyes) that went undiagnosed for 12+ years, by my primary opthamologist, as well as 4 ENT's, which Dr. Bair diagnosed quickly and accurately. She performed minor surgery in her office, which thoroughly corrected the problem with virtually no pain. Her explanations were clear and all my questions were thoroughly answered. Highly recommended.
    — Mar 22, 2022
    About Dr. Rosalie Bair, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225049554
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosalie Bair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bair has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

