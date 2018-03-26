See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Rosalia Viterbo, MD

Urology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rosalia Viterbo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with City of Hope National Medical Center

Dr. Viterbo works at Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Rockledge, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fox Chase Cancer Center-american Oncologic Hospital
    333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 728-6900
  2. 2
    Fox Chase Cancer Center
    8 Huntingdon Pike, Rockledge, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 214-3295

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer

Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 26, 2018
    My wife and I interviewed Dr. Viturbo in late '17 upon my diagnosis with prostate cancer. She was welcoming, friendly, totally engaged, totally professional, able to describe my condition, my treatment options, probable outcomes of each, a best path, and the percentages of various outcomes and side affects among her patients. Gave tons of time. She subsequently performed a robotic prostatectomy. It was not routine. She did an excellent job. I feel she saved my life. Cannot thank enough.
    — Mar 26, 2018
    About Dr. Rosalia Viterbo, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912003443
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City of Hope National Medical Center
    Internship
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY-Buffalo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosalia Viterbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viterbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Viterbo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Viterbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Viterbo has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viterbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Viterbo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viterbo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viterbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viterbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

