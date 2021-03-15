Overview

Dr. Rosalia Osias, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Osias works at Optum - Family Medicine in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.