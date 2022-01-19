Overview

Dr. Rosalia Lomeo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.



Dr. Lomeo works at Central Virginia OB/GYN in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus, Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.