Dr. Rosalia Burke, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (53)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rosalia Burke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Burke works at Hearing Specialists of Texas in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas ENT Specialists - The Woodlands Pinecroft
    9301 Pinecroft Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 362-1368
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Texas ENT Specialists - Conroe
    1501 River Pointe Dr Ste 120, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 539-4700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Adenoidectomy
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Adenoidectomy

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jun 09, 2020
    Dr. Burke is excellent and so knowledgable. she has taken excellent care of me for over 15 years. Highly recommend her.
    Cindy Massey — Jun 09, 2020
    About Dr. Rosalia Burke, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962597831
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosalia Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burke has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

