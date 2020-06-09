Overview

Dr. Rosalia Burke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at Hearing Specialists of Texas in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.