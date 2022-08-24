Dr. Rosalia Ayuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosalia Ayuso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosalia Ayuso, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Hospital
Dr. Ayuso works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Fresh Meadows16303 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 445-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayuso?
Excelente,lm fell happy
About Dr. Rosalia Ayuso, MD
- Allergy
- English
- 1003021114
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayuso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayuso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayuso works at
Dr. Ayuso has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayuso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayuso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayuso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayuso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayuso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.