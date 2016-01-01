Dr. Rosabel Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosabel Young, MD
Dr. Rosabel Young, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
California Neuromedical Svcs323 N Prairie Ave Ste 208, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 202-0101
California Neuromedical Services Inc.511 Brookside Ave Ste 102, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 271-9727
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish
- UCLA
- University Of California Los Angeles
- UCLA Wadsworth Npi
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Chicago Pritzker Sch Med
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young speaks Mandarin, Russian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.