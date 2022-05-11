Dr. Rosa Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosa Tang, MD
Dr. Rosa Tang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Limited To Official University Duties On4901 CALHOUN RD, Houston, TX 77204 Directions (713) 942-2182
Eye Wellness Center5400 Bissonnet St # A, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (832) 685-7004Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Brilliant, caring doctor
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Baylor
- Georgetown University Hospital
- John Sealy Hosp
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Anisocoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tang speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.