Dr. Roofeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa Roofeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosa Roofeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Roofeh works at
Locations
-
1
Boynton Beach Office9804 S Military Trl Ste E1, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roofeh?
Dr Roofeh has been my dr. For over 10years. I find her nurturing, knowledgeable and does not talk down to you like most dr.’s. She is attentive and listens. Although my issues have been minor, I was always satisfied with the results and guides me well with my blood work tests.
About Dr. Rosa Roofeh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1760591853
Education & Certifications
- The Stamford Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roofeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roofeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roofeh works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roofeh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roofeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roofeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roofeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.