Overview

Dr. Rosa Pereira, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Pereira works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Gastroenterology at Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.