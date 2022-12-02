Dr. Ortega has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa Ortega, MD
Dr. Rosa Ortega, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Cancer Center of Huntsville PC201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1822
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosa is compassionate and intelligent. I like how she takes time with her patients and does not rush them through the appointment.
About Dr. Rosa Ortega, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
