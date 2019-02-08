Overview

Dr. Rosa Navarro, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Navarro works at Navarro Pain Control Group, Inc in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.