Dr. Rosa Navarro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rosa Navarro, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Navarro Pain Control Group, Inc2452 Fenton St Ste 101-203, Chula Vista, CA 91914 Directions (619) 600-5309
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Not sure anyone can imagine pain 24/7 for over a year.. but this was happening to me. I went to see Dr. Navarro and in my first 5 minutes of meeting her she understood my pain.. she made a plan to treat my hip first then my back. Yesterday was the hip injection, was I was nervous about, but when she was done I was amazed at how little it hurt ( I have low pain tolerance) and how quick she was.. day one and I feel better!!!! Thank you Dr .. I Highly recommend her.
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083691802
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Chicago
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Southern CA
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Navarro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navarro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navarro has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navarro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Navarro speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Navarro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navarro.
