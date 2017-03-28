See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Easton, MD
Dr. Rosa Mateo, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rosa Mateo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital

Dr. Mateo works at UM BWMC Vascular Center at Easton in Easton, MD with other offices in Chestertown, MD and Cambridge, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton
    219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-6517
    UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
    100 Brown St, Chestertown, MD 21620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-4888
    University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Dorchester
    300 Byrn St, Cambridge, MD 21613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 822-1000

Hospital Affiliations
  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Brain Abscess
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Brain Abscess

Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Brain Abscess
Endocarditis
Meningitis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections
Valley Fever

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 28, 2017
Excellent Physician! She was thorough and asked me a ton of questions about my current and past health. What I found was the most profound is she didn't rush me through the appointment like most doctors do today, but treated all of me, mentally and physically, not just the current issue. I am very lucky to have found her in this small town and will continue to go to her practice when needed. The office was clean and staff friendly and the appointment was scheduled quickly.
Cacee Reynolds in Easton, MD 21601 — Mar 28, 2017
About Dr. Rosa Mateo, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689612509
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Residency
  • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
Internship
  • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rosa Mateo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mateo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mateo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mateo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mateo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mateo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mateo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mateo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

