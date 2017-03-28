Dr. Rosa Mateo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mateo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosa Mateo, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosa Mateo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Dr. Mateo works at
Locations
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-6517
UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown100 Brown St, Chestertown, MD 21620 Directions (410) 820-4888
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Dorchester300 Byrn St, Cambridge, MD 21613 Directions (410) 822-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mateo?
Excellent Physician! She was thorough and asked me a ton of questions about my current and past health. What I found was the most profound is she didn't rush me through the appointment like most doctors do today, but treated all of me, mentally and physically, not just the current issue. I am very lucky to have found her in this small town and will continue to go to her practice when needed. The office was clean and staff friendly and the appointment was scheduled quickly.
About Dr. Rosa Mateo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mateo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mateo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mateo works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mateo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mateo.
