Dr. Martinez-Casuso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa Martinez-Casuso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosa Martinez-Casuso, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Martinez-Casuso works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Citrus Health Network Inc.4175 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 424-3120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez-Casuso?
It's not word to compare her as a Dr as a person angel hearth
About Dr. Rosa Martinez-Casuso, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417009994
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez-Casuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez-Casuso works at
Dr. Martinez-Casuso speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Casuso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Casuso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Casuso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Casuso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.