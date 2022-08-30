Dr. Marron-Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosa Marron-Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosa Marron-Fernandez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Locations
Rosa A Marron Fernandez12788 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 793-0490
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fernandez took care of both of my children from birth through their late teens. As others have said, she’s very thorough and extremely compassionate.
About Dr. Rosa Marron-Fernandez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
