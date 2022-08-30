See All Pediatricians in Wellington, FL
Dr. Rosa Marron-Fernandez, MD

Pediatrics
5 (14)
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rosa Marron-Fernandez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Marron-Fernandez works at Rosa A Marron Fernandez MD in Wellington, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rosa A Marron Fernandez
    12788 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414 (561) 793-0490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 30, 2022
    Dr Fernandez took care of both of my children from birth through their late teens. As others have said, she's very thorough and extremely compassionate.
    The Stone Family — Aug 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rosa Marron-Fernandez, MD
    About Dr. Rosa Marron-Fernandez, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518922319
    Education & Certifications

    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    • Pediatrics
