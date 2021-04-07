See All Plastic Surgeons in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Rosa Lipin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rosa Lipin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and Clinic and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Lipin works at Northside Plastic Surgery in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Plastic Surgery
    11681 Haynes Bridge Rd Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-3146
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ENT Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Neck Liposuction
ENT Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Neck Liposuction

ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Rosa Lipin, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982047189
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery University Of Toronto
Residency
  • Emory University Department Of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Internship
  • Emory University Department Of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Medical Education
  • Tulane University School Of Medicine and Clinic
Undergraduate School
  • Tulane University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rosa Lipin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lipin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lipin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lipin works at Northside Plastic Surgery in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lipin’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

