Overview

Dr. Rosa Kim, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX, Lufkin, TX, Houston, TX and Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.