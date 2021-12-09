Overview

Dr. Rosa Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Rosa M Garcia MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.