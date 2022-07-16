Dr. Rosa Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosa Choi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosa Choi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3140
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Choi performed a partial mastectomy on me. I found her to be very intelligent, competent, and clear. She doesn't waste time, but is available when you need her. Her nurses provide the warm, fuzzy stuff; Dr. Choi provides the expertise. BTW, I had no pain at all following surgery.
About Dr. Rosa Choi, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1376650713
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.