Overview

Dr. Rosa Bermudez-Emmanuelli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Bermudez-Emmanuelli works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI with other offices in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.