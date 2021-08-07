Dr. Rosa Bellota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosa Bellota, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosa Bellota, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with LSU HSC
Dr. Bellota works at
Locations
1
Mind Brain Institute4958 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 987-6174Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
2
Mind Brain Institute TMS ( transcranial Magnetic Stimulation)9041 S Pecos Rd # 4560, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 987-6174Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
3
Mind Brain Institute TMS ( transcranial Magnetic Stimulation)3365 W Craig Rd Ste 5, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Directions (702) 987-6174Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBMS
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sierra Choice
- The Health Plan
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Great treatment for depression . It’s called TMS . It made a big impact in my energy levels and motivation . It take 36 sessions . Felt better at session 24. It’s worthy !!!
About Dr. Rosa Bellota, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1811280183
Education & Certifications
- LSU HSC
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellota has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellota has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bellota speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellota. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.