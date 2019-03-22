Dr. Rosa Artola, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosa Artola, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosa Artola, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Artola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Optum Urgent Care11600 Indian Hills Rd Ste 200B, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-4524
-
2
Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 300, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 886-4028
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Artola?
Dr. Rosa Artola takes the time to find out what you are truly concerned about. She examines carefully, listens intently, and recommends with a knowledgeable attitude. She is confident and this is reflected greatly.
About Dr. Rosa Artola, DO
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962848978
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Artola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Artola accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Artola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Artola works at
Dr. Artola speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Artola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Artola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Artola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Artola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.