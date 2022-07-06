Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rory Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rory Wright, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Dr. Wright works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Blount Orthopaedic Associates Glendale525 W River Woods Pkwy Ste 100, Glendale, WI 53212 Directions (414) 332-6262Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Blount Orthopaedic Associates CedarburgW62N208 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012 Directions (262) 376-7480Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
Dr.Wright replaced both my knees and I am very pleased with the results.He is very knowledgeable and has a outstanding support staff also,at his office in Cedarburg,therapy clinics and at the orthopedic hospital in Glendale.
About Dr. Rory Wright, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1336143353
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Wisconsin - Orthopedic Residency
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Marquette University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.