Overview

Dr. Rory Wright, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Wright works at Blount Orthopaedic Associates in Glendale, WI with other offices in Cedarburg, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.